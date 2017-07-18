Before training camp, Bears find ‘Game of Thrones’ rallying cry on Twitter

LAKE FOREST – It’s been over half-decade since they even had the chance to play for a shot at the top of the mountain in the National Football League.

Doing so in 2017 as the franchise continues a rebuild will be difficult, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t have their mind on the Lombardi Trophy. Ever team does at this time of year, when the players start returning to the Chicago area for training camp to begin in Bourbonnais.

If you follow the Bears’ Twitter account, it appears that they’re specifically going for the “Throne” of the league this year and in the near future. Before the debut of the seventh season of HBO’s critically acclaimed show ‘Game of Thrones,’ the team decided to create an identity from the show to motivate the masses before the players report to training camp on July 26th in Bourbonnais.

This “House Halas” banner became the team’s profile pick on Sunday afternoon before the premiere of the show. Shortly after posting it, linebacker Danny Trevathan decided to take after the franchise with the logo.

The Bears then encouraged other players to do the same.

Over the past day, at least 16 players changed their Twitter profile picture to the “House Halas” banner.

While there are many questions about many aspects for the 2017 team, at least the Bears have found an early rally cry for their underdog group this fall.