Cops’ mystery admirer leaves nice notes and gift cards on Naperville squad cars

NAPERVILLE — An unidentified person left notes and gift cards on the windshields of police squad cars in Naperville , according to a post on the Naperville Police Department’s Facebook Page Monday.

The department shared photos of the gifts and notes, which said “thank you for all you do.” A Starbucks gift card was shown as one of the gifts shared with officers.

“To the mystery person leaving thank you notes and gift cards on the windshields of our squad cars … THANK YOU for your support!” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Your kind gesture means the world to our officers.”

A police department spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.