CHICAGO – An elderly man was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

Police say the 70-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of S. State in the Park Manor neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shots were fired from a vehicle toward another vehicle. The man was leaving a store at the time. He was shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody.

Police are investigating.