Michael Cerami discusses the Cubs’ quick 2nd half start on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - This is called a winning streak, indeed it has happened before.

But this recent run of success for the Cubs - four games - is ranked as their second-best of the 2017 season. Only two other times have then won this many or more, and their win streak in June was only five games.

Could this finally be the moment the Cubs break out for a big string of success? Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation appeared on Sports Feed on to discuss that along with possible moves they could make as the trade deadline approaches.

To watch Micheal's segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.