Prosecutor seeks to remove judge in Laquan McDonald cover up case

CHICAGO -- A new judge could be assigned to hear the case involving three police officers accused of trying to cover up the Laquan McDonald shooting.

A special prosecutor has requested the current judge on the case be removed. Judge Diane Gordon Cannon was randomly assigned last week after the first judge, selected by computer, recused herself.

The prosecutor says Cannon is prejudiced against the prosecution.

Former Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney are charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

They have all plead not guilty.

A hearing to determine whether to remove Judge Cannon is scheduled for later today.