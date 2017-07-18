R. Kelly denies to ‘cult’ accusations; woman living on singer’s property speaks to TMZ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- R. Kelly is "unequivocally" denying the allegations in BuzzFeed that claim he's running what is described as an "abusive cult."

The article reports that six women are living in properties rented by R. Kelly in Atlanta and on Chicago's Near West Side.

The report says R. Kelly tells the women when to sleep, when to eat and how to dress.

He allegedly also instructs them in sexual encounters that he records.

In a statement, R. Kelly's lawyer said:

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Joycelyn Savage, one of the women living in a Kelly property, told TMZ she's fine and is exactly where she wants to be.

"I am in a happy place with my life. I'm not being brainwashed, or anything like that," she said. "It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand. So, you know, I just want everybody to know, my parents, and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is OK with me."

A Cook County Sheriff's spokesman says officers did a well-being check on the women earlier this year. They say there isn't an open investigation.