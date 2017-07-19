Chicago officer charged in murder of Laquan McDonald back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has another court appearance today as he awaits his trial for murdering Laquan McDonald.

A new judge, Dominica Stephenson, has been chosen to hear the case against three officers accused of trying to cover up the shooting, by suggesting that Van Dyke fired in self-defense.

Joseph Walsh, David March and Thomas Gaffney are accused of quickly coordinating their stories to protect themselves and other officers following the shooting death of 17-year-old McDonald.

Police video showed that McDonald was walking away from Van Dyke, when he was shot in 2014.