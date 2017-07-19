Craig Edwards talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For once in 2017, both sides of town were grinning from ear-to-ear on Wednesday.

Cubs fans were doing so because their team won a season-high sixth consecutive game in Atlanta, remaining undefeated in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile the White Sox made another minor league system-strengthening trade with Yankees while welcoming top prospect Yoan Moncada to the major leagues. All in all, a busy day for fans of baseball in the Windy City as the city series approaches next week.

Craig Edwards of Fangraphs appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both of those teams and their very active week with Jarrett Payton. Click on the video above or below to watch the segments.