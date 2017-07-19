× Cubs Kris Bryant leaves Wednesday’s game after injuring hand on slide

ATLANTA – For the second time this season, the Cubs have an injury scare with the reigning National League MVP.

On Wednesday, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant injured his left hand while attempting to steal third base in the first inning against the Braves at Sun Trust Park.

He immediately exited the game and will not return.

Kris Bryant has exited today's game in the 1st inning. Tommy La Stella takes over at 3B. We'll update when we have more information. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 19, 2017

Tommy La Stella took his place at third base.

This is the second time during the 2017 season that Bryant has had an injury scare. Against the Nationals on June 28th, Bryant turned his ankle on third base after making a catch in foul territory. It knocked him out for a couple of games but he never went to the disabled list.

The National League MVP in 2016, Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs.