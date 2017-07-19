Father, 2 children shot while getting snow cones on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police say a man and his two young children were wounded in a shooting while they stopped to buy an icy treat.

Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest, while the 6-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to a leg and the 4-year-old boy had a graze wound.

Police say they're investigating what led to the shooting. The shots were reportedly fired from a black car.

Marcella Birth, the children's grandmother, tells The Chicago Tribune that the three had stopped to get crushed, flavored ice — known as "snowballs" or snow cones — after leaving summer camp at a park. The newspaper says the snowball vendor drove them to a hospital.