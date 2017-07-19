FeedonThis: Live from Guaranteed Rate Field on a busy White Sox day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Guaranteed Rate Field was the place to be in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Yes, it's for the rebuilding White Sox.

After all, the team had just made a major trade to aid their rebuild and were bringing up their top prospect in all of Major League Baseball. Oh, and it was Game of Thrones night too.

That's why Josh Frydman was on the South Side on Wednesday night to discuss the White Sox and other happenings of the day on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton.

Their discussion on the White Sox along with the Cubs and the Bears' signing of Mitchell Trubisky were part of the #FeedonThis from the show. You can watch the segments in the video above or below.