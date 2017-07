Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a special event in the western suburbs this weekend to help support our soldiers.

The 11th Annual Rockin' for the Troops benefit concert is this Saturday in Geneva at Northwestern Medicine Field.

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for Operation Support Our Troops America.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

For more information log on to http://www.osotamerica.org/events/​