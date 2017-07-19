× Top prospect Yoan Moncada set to make his White Sox debut on Wednesday

CHICAGO – For a season that was supposed to have little drama, the White Sox have put their fans on the edge the last few days.

From Jose Quintana’s trade to the Cubs to the seven-player swap with the Yankees on Tuesday, the team’s rebuilding has been put into high gear with the trade deadline 12 days away.

Yet the drama doesn’t end with the trade of Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees for three prospects and Tyler Clippard. Right after that was announced, the White Sox gave out another piece of major news.

Infielder Yoan Moncada, the No. 1 prospect not just in the team’s minor league system but in the entire MLB, received his first call-up as a member of the White Sox shortly after the trade. General Manager Rick Hahn said that Moncada will not be held back and expects plenty of playing time from now till the end of the year as part of his development process.

The 22-year old is batting .282 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs on the season with an on-base percentage of .377. Moncada took part in the Futures Game last week as part of the MLB All-Star festivities and is the reigning Baseball America Minor League Baseball Player of the year.

Back then he was with the Boston Red Sox, where he actually made his major league debut towards the end of the 2016 season. In eight games he was 3-for-19 at the plate (.211) with a double, RBI and 12 strikeouts. Moncada has been with Triple-A Charlotte the entire season and will come up to the majors along with RHP Brad Goldberg, joining the team before their game with the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Moncada will wear the No. 10.