HAMMOND, Ind -- A 17-year-old girl has been shot to death in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night at the Saxony Town homes in Hammond.

Bullet holes could be seen on the front door of the home.

The coroner identifies the victim as Chloe Bell.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Police are searching for the shooter.