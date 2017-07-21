3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --Three people were wounded overnight in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan around 1 a.m. Friday.

Two people in a car were wounded when shots rang out.

State police say a third person went to the hospital saying he was hit by gunfire near 31st and LaSalle, which runs along the highway.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

No one is in custody.

Part of the express lanes were closed for a while, but are now open again.