3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO --Three people were wounded overnight in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The shooting happened in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan around 1 a.m. Friday.
Two people in a car were wounded when shots rang out.
State police say a third person went to the hospital saying he was hit by gunfire near 31st and LaSalle, which runs along the highway.
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
No one is in custody.
Part of the express lanes were closed for a while, but are now open again.