Chicago police officer shot during armed confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer has been shot during a confrontation with a suspect.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the female officer was 'conscious and alert' after being shot in the leg Friday. The officer was taken by a squad car to Mercy Hospital.

Authorities say the confrontation with the armed suspect occurred on the street in the city's Back of Yards neighborhood.

No other information is available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.