More rain, more flooding, more mess for north suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As more rain threatens Chicago and the northern suburbs, families already struggling to deal with devastating floods are bracing for even more damage.

Some reports are calling for one inch of a rain an hour Friday afternoon.

Many people are just starting to clean up and dry out, and the real problem is getting some of the garbage hauled away before it gets washed away again.

Lake County officials say getting trash cleaned up and picked up isn’t as simple as it might seem, especially for people who have large electronics and ruined appliances to get rid of.

Each village has a different process and different contracts with junk haulers. Residents are encouraged to contact their local village officials for information on what to do with their trash.

In Waukegan, officials say if you put it out, they will make sure it gets picked up. They are taking tickets from residents and making a list of who needs what as their dumpsters fill up.

People can also call the Steel Recycling Institute which can connected people with businesses which recycle appliances safely.