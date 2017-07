Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The PAWS-Chicago-Medical Center has an overflow of kittens, and there is not enough space to rescue more from the city pound.

The organization is looking for foster families to commit to a two-week foster home for 38 adorable kittens.

If interested in fostering a kitten, you can fill out an application at: www.pawschicago.org

