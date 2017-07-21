Metra UP-NW trains stopped in both directions after person hit near Arlington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A person was struck by a Metra train near Arlington Heights.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Friday.

According to Metra, train #626 was headed to Chicago when a pedestrian was hit.

Metra UP-NW trains are stopped in both directions due to the incident.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS: Metra UP-NW passengers on train involved in incident deboarding. Trains remain stopped both directions after person hit. pic.twitter.com/RjeyneTXUd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 21, 2017

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS: Person hit by train near Arlington Heights Rd and Northwest Hwy. Metra UP-NW trains stopped both directions in the area. pic.twitter.com/a4ZHEWFQSm — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 21, 2017

The train was scheduled to arrive to Chicago at 8:31 a.m. The duration of the delay is unknown at this time.

For the latest updates, go to: metrarail.com

This is a developing story. Check back for details.