The Criminal Justice System in Cook County
-
Chris Hayes Talks “A Colony in a Nation” and the Trump Presidency
-
First Day of Special Session in Springfield: What to Expect This Week
-
Gunman in Virginia park shooting identified as Illinois man
-
Beverage tax decision expected today, ahead of July 1st implementation
-
4 Illinois counties declared disaster areas after widespread flooding
-
-
Girlfriend target in fatal shooting of judge
-
Judge bars implementation of proposed Cook County sugary beverages tax
-
Consumers report paying beverage tax despite judge’s order
-
Trump-supporting mayor appears to survive re-election scare
-
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to US Supreme Court
-
-
Wet, wicked wind blows into Chicago prompting closures, warnings
-
Longtime Cook County Clerk David Orr won’t seek re-election
-
Judge shot and killed in front of South Side home; Police seek suspect