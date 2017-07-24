Chicago police issue alert after string of armed robberies on 606 Trail

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning people on the city’s Northwest Side about a string of armed robberies on the 606 Trail.

The most recent robbery happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Ridgeway.

Police say the victim in Sunday’s robbery was approached by two robbers who were armed with a handgun.

The men then beat the victim and demanded his belongings.

There were two other armed robberies on the trail — one on Saturday afternoon and a third on July 2.

Police say the attackers are young men –possibly teenagers.