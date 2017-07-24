Flood, storm clean up continues after another round of storms hits Chicago area

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain, hail and strong winds to northern Illinois have exacerbated recent flooding in some areas.

The storms moved through Sunday, causing the already-swollen Fox River to rise again after it had previously started receding. Flooding started earlier this month, prompting state disaster declarations.

Diana Wood tells WLS-TV more water crept into the basement of the Algonquin home that she’s been moving out of, with it rising Sunday to knee level after earlier being ankle-deep.

Over the weekend, the city of St. Charles closed the Illinois Street Bridge and the Indiana Street Pedestrian Bridge due to the rising Fox River. The city says the bridges could be closed until midweek.

Flooding continued along portions of the Des Plaines river, with levels expected to recede this week.