Jordan Bernfield discusses the start of the Cubs-White Sox series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For four days, fans have to pick a side: North or South.

Those in the former root for the Cubs and those in the latter go for the White Sox. Two are played at Wrigley Field and two at Guaranteed Rate Field, serving as the bragging rights for Chicago baseball.

The first round went to the White Sox, who outpitched the Cubs in a 3-1 victory on the North Side on Monday afternoon. The teams are under the sun again on Tuesday before the series shifts to the South Side for Wednesday or Thursday.

Jordan Bernfield of ESPN will be paying close attention to the series over the next four days and he discussed what he expects to see on Sports Feed Monday with Josh Frydman.

Watch Jordan's segments from the show in the video above or below.