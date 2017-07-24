Woman killed, 7 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman was killed and seven other people injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive.

The high-speed crash happened Monday evening on Lake Shore Drive near Lawrence Ave.

Police say a Chevy traveling in the south bound lanes crossed the median into the north bound lanes.

The Chevy hit three other cars.

There were a number of injuries. One driver appeared to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/XqjztzIbuL — Gabriel Charles (@MisterTyler) July 24, 2017

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.

Authorities say seven other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Both southbound lanes and north bound lanes were closed for about three hours at Lawrence as police investigated.

LSD & Lawrence lanes in both directions are shut down and will be shut down for some time. Stay clear of the area until area is reopened. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 24, 2017