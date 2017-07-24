Woman killed, 7 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO – A woman was killed and seven other people injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive.
The high-speed crash happened Monday evening on Lake Shore Drive near Lawrence Ave.
Police say a Chevy traveling in the south bound lanes crossed the median into the north bound lanes.
The Chevy hit three other cars.
The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.
Authorities say seven other people were injured and taken to the hospital.
Both southbound lanes and north bound lanes were closed for about three hours at Lawrence as police investigated.