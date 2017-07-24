Woman killed in rollover crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A woman was killed when a vehicle she was riding in flipped over.

The accident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 49th and Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police say a 1996 GMC SUV was going eastbound on Archer when it slammed into a 2003 Jeep wagon, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The impact of the crash caused the GMC to flip over.

The driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

However, a passenger in the vehicle was possibly ejected. She was killed instantly.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.