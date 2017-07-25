Amtrak conductor shot in May home from hospital: ‘I’m doing outstanding’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- The Amtrak conductor who was shot at a suburban train station in May is recovering at home after spending weeks in the hospital.

46-year-old Michael Case was shot May 16th.

79-year-old Edward Klein of West Allis, Wisconsin is accused of firing from a train window and hitting Case in the torso narrowly missing vital organs.

Case is from Homewood and a Navy veteran. He called his wife Sara after being shot to say that he loved her.

Sara posted on Facebook over the weekend that Michael was leaving the hospital.

Hospitalized since the shooting, Case’s medical team says his survival is nothing short of a miracle. He lost nearly half the blood in his body emergency team at Edward Hospital was able to save him. He required to additional surgeries and at least one more lies ahead.

Case says he is eager to return to work.

Klein’s attorney said Klein underwent a psychological evaluation and was deemed mentally unfit. Prosecutors are still analyzing those results. Case says he hopes the man who shot him gets the help he needs.

"I forgive you," he said.