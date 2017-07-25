Dan Roan recaps a wild Cubs-Sox game at Wrigley on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was a big homer to start, an ace performance inside an inconsistent one, and a bit of beanball as well.

Nothing like a Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic game at Wrigley Field. But even this one was a little weirder than usual.

Dan Roan was at the ballpark to witness an eventful 7-2 Cubs victory over the Sox on Tuesday afternoon. Afterwards, he took some time to discuss all that happened between the teams on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

