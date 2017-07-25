× Former Bears Brandon Marshall, Marc Tresman reunite at CFL game

TORONTO – Three years ago about this time, this receiver and head coach were south of the border hoping to take the next step forward in their NFL careers.

It didn’t exactly work out in 2014. The Bears went 5-11, receiver Brandon Marshall was traded to New York after head coach Marc Trestman was fired shortly after the season.

Since then the pair have gone on their separate ways from their two seasons in Chicago. Marshall played two years with the Jets before signing with the Giants this past offseason while Trestman is back in the CFL coaching the Toronto Argonauts after two years with the Baltimore Ravens.

But on Monday night, their paths unexpectedly crossed in Toronto.

In Toronto for a visit and for training, Marshall stopped over at BMO Field, home of the Argonauts, where Trestman was getting his team ready for a game against Ottawa.

The receiver got a sideline pass for the game and got a moment to meet with his former coach before the game, which was caught on camera by Marshall on Twitter above.

“What’s up baby!” said Marshall and he embraced Trestman on the sidelines before Toronto’s 27-24 victory that improved them to 3-2 on the season.

It was a special moment for two people in professional football who’ve gone in different directions after a split in Chicago nearly three years ago.