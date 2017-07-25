Man, 32, cut his mother’s throat in Round Lake Park: police

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. — A Round Lake Park man is charged after he cut his 60-year-old mother’s throat and also attempted to strangle her, police say.

Adam Kuehn, 32, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Daily Herald. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The incident happened at Kuehn’s grandfather’s house, who had died the day before, in the 200 block of Amendola Way around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Kuehn and his mother were at the home picking out a suit for his grandfather’s funeral.

A neighbor witnessed the mother struggling with Kuehn in the driveway of the home and called 911 to report a medical emergency.

When police arrived, the woman was covered in blood and Kuehn had fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police say the 32-year-old strangled his mother and slit her throat. She was able to escape the home — but according to a neighbor, Kuehn attempted to drag her back inside.

The woman was transferred to a hospital to undergo surgery. Her condition is currently unknown.

Kuehn was found in a field by a sheriff’s police dog and was arrested about 20 minutes after the 911 call came in,

The case remains under investigation.