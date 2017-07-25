Mark Carman joins Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Right now the discussion in Chicago concerns three rebuilding teams and one contender.

The Cubs appear to have righted their ship and are knocking on the door of first place in the NL Central division. Meanwhile the Bears, Bulls and White Sox are all in the midst of a rebuilding that will likely keep them out the outside of the playoffs looking in for a while.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio appeared on Sports Feed to discuss three of those four teams on CLTV Tuesday evening. He talked about the Cubs-White Sox Crosstown Classic along with the Bulls with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

