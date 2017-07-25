Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Elmhurst.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a one-car accident at North and Willow Road.

When police arrived, three people took off.

The people in the car were suspects of several, overnight armed robberies in Sycamore and Carol Stream.

Two of the suspects are now in custody, but a third person is still on the loose.

One weapon was recovered from the scene, but police say the man who has yet to be caught should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

Residents in that area of Elmhurst should keep their homes and vehicles locked.

