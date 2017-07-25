Water weary communities continue to struggle with Fox River flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARY, Ill.– Residents in living near the flood ravaged Fox River continue to deal with the challenges and damage.

There is some hope for though. The river is slowly receding after cresting four feet above flood stage Sunday in Algonquin.

In West Dundee, the Riverwalk, a spot known for feeding the ducks, is covered in flood water.

The public works director says the river is expected to go down a foot by Thursday---and that’s when the sand bag clean-up effort will begin. Any bags the river water has touched have to be thrown out because of contamination.

Some municipalities, including West Dundee--are now looking at new technology - portable dams. The dams can be filled with water and reused over and over again.