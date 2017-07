Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Refunds will soon be on the way to some Chicago drivers who got red light or speeding tickets, if the City Council gives the okay today.

More than a million people who were caught on red light cameras, are in line to share a $39 million settlement.

They argued, the city broke its own rules by using the cameras to produce automated tickets.

They won't get all their money back, but they'll get half.