Cubs keep the offense going on the South Side in win over the White Sox

CHICAGO – A staple of their turnaround in the second half has been their ability to finally drive runners across the plate like the did a season ago en route to a championship.

Their ability to do so again may give them bragging rights in the City of Chicago after another successful evening against their crosstown rivals.

The Cubs followed a seven-run effort in a win over the White Sox at Wrigley Field Tuesday with eight more runs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. Their 8-3 victory is their second in the four game series and gives them a shot to win the “Crosstown Cup” since 2013 in the final contest of the series tomorrow night.

Joe Maddon’s team slugged out ten hits and scored six runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to improve their record to 53-47 on the year. Coupled with a Brewers loss, the Cubs are back in first place in the National League Central division by themselves by a half-game.

While the White Sox dropped to 1-9 in the second half, they had a major bright spot in the seventh inning when the franchise’s No. 1 prospect Yoan Moncada hit his first career homer to center field off Jake Arrieta.