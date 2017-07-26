Jarrett discusses the Bears from Training Camp move-in day on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's just about hear, so close you can almost feel it.

The players are now all sitting in their dorms, getting their last sleep of the official offseason before the 2017 season begins with a Training Camp practice on Thursday morning.

Jarrett Payton will be in Bourbonnais for that and he was there when the team moved in on Wednesday morning and afternoon.

He took some time to discuss a few of the prevalent topics for the rebuilding team on Sports Feed live from Olivet Nazarene University.

One of those conversations with Josh Frydman about the 2017 season concerns two people who will be under the microscope - head coach John Fox & quarterback Mike Glennon.

Watch that segment in the video above.

While the forecasts for the Bears season are pretty low, there are a few reasons for optimism.

One of them discussed on Sports Feed on Wednesday was a running back on offense. Two others were defenders that figure to make an impact in their second season with the team.

Jarrett and Josh discuss them in the video above