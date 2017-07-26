Some lawmakers boycott special session to help prepare classrooms for school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Another special session begins in Springfield on Wednesday.

This time, the fight's over school funding. But, some lawmakers are boycotting.

Instead of heading to the state capital, House Democrats Kelly Cassidy and Ann Williams are painting the walls at Gale Academy in Rogers Park alongside parents. They spent hundreds of dollars of their own money on supplies for the school. They say they wanted to do something they consider more productive than playing political games.

Cassidy and Williams reached out to school principals to see who needs help getting classrooms ready for the school year.

They say they will visit multiple, Chicago Public Schools every day this week.

Governor Bruce Rauner called a special session to pass a new school funding bill. Schools normally get state money by August 1st.