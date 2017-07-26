Suburban standoff ends with no one in custody; Warrant issued for teen’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. – A suburban teen was involved in a standoff with police south suburban Dolton Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff ended after several hours with police finding the house empty.

Police say it started as a botched robbery when the 16-year-old suspect invited a man to the home under the pretense of selling him a cell phone through a fake ad. Instead the suspect tried to take his money. There was a struggle and the buyer was shot.

That unidentified man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect ran to a relative’s home where he has been since.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team and several officers in tactical gear were on the scene for about nine hours.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.

WGN News is told the suspect is known to police in Dolton and neighboring South Holland.