White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia headed to the DL with thumb injury

CHICAGO – In a year where they future brings the most happiness, no one is enjoying the present more than Avisail Garcia.

But now, in the midst of a breakout year, even he’s dealing with his own bit of adversity as the final two months of the season approach.

On Wednesday, general manager Rick Hahn revealed that Garcia will be place on the disabled list with a ligament strain in his right thumb. Hahn expects that the injury will keep him out for the next few weeks and the White Sox will replace with a Triple-A call-up which has yet to be announced.

The White Sox only representative in the All-Star Game, Garcia is enjoying the best season of his six-year MLB career. He’s already equalled his career-high in homers (13) and is just five short of his career-high in RBIs (59) while also hitting .303.

Garcia’s selection to the All-Star game as a reserve earlier this month was the first of his career.