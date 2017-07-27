Bears place linebacker Pernell McPhee on the preseason PUP list

BOURBONNAIS – Hours before their first training camp practice was to begin, the Bears placed one of their linebackers on the physically unable to perform list.

Had you said this a day earlier, most would have assumed this to be Danny Trevathan, since his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee figured to take a little extra time.

But instead it was the oft injured Pernell McPhee who finds himself on the outside looking in for the start of Training Camp in Bourbonnais after being put on the preseason PUP list late Wednesday night with continued knee trouble.

Per NFL rules, McPhee cannot practice with the team but can be in meetings and still receive treatment from athletic trainers. While on the preseason PUP list, a player can be activated at any time and immediately return to the field.

Should McPhee not return before the end of the preseason and remain on the PUP list to start the regular season, he would have to be out for a minimum of six weeks before being allowed to practice again.

This marks the second-straight year that the outside linebacker starts training camp on the sidelines, doing so last year with the same issue. He would stay on the PUP list until October when he finally joined the lineup, playing in nine games with four sacks and 13 tackles.

Acquired via free agency before the 2015 season, McPhee has shown the ability to create a signficant pass rush when healthy. He has ten sacks in two years with the Bears but has missed nine games in that time due to injury.

Once again that storyline will be in play when it comes to one of the Bears’ most effective pass rushers.