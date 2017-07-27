× Bears punter Pat O’Donnell wins for most flashy Training Camp arrival

BOURBONNAIS – The way someone arrives at Training Camp can sometimes be an indicator of a player’s personality.

Some are in a simple car, carrying in luggage, trying to be incognito as they preparing for an intense few weeks of preparation for the upcoming NFL season. Others decide to show off their personality, sometimes doing so through the clothes they wear.

Always creative receiver Josh Bellamy, who last year rode a hoverboard around the dorms at Olivet Nazarene University, this year decided to pay homage to Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton by sporting his iconic No. 34 jersey.

Speaking of modes of transportation, that’s another way for players to grab attention as they make their way to camp.

The gang is back together and report day is in the 📚. 📸: https://t.co/H9Z6IAHUME pic.twitter.com/35EDA3Uh6e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 26, 2017

Offensive lineman Eric Kush gets creativity points for riding solo in a two-seater bike as he passed photojournalists on his way to the main dorm on Wednesday afternoon as the Bears players were starting to check in.

The cars that players show up with range from the subdued to supercharged, from sleek sportscars to large SUVs. But all of the players took a backseat to one player on Wednesday.

Punter Pat O’Donnell showed up to camp in a grey McLaren coupe, a car known for its apperance, performance and rarity.

The McLaren, according to Motor Trend, can range anywhere from just under $200,000 to over $300,000 depending on the model. Whether O’Donnell owned the car or not wasn’t clear on Wednesday, but the impression he made on Training Camp move-in day certainly was to those who were on hand.