Chicago aldermen say parents should be responsible if kids have guns

CHICAGO — Two Chicago aldermen say parents should be responsible if their children have guns.

Ald. Edward Burke, 14th, and Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, have introduced an ordinance that would allow police to cite parents if they’re found to know their kids 16 and under have guns and “fail to make reasonable efforts to stop the possession or report the possession to law enforcement.”

The ordinance does not define what constitutes ‘a reasonable effort.’

If cited, parents could be required to perform community service.