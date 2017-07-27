Firetruck hit by gunfire while responding to accident in South Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A firetruck was hit by gunfire during a response to a car accident Thursday morning.

The shooting happened after two cars were in an accident at 79th and Yates.

The accident led to an argument -- that's when someone in the car called another person who arrived in a different vehicle and started shooting.

One bullet broke a firetruck's windshield. A firefighter was injured by the broken glass.

Police chased down and arrested the suspect.

No charges have been filed.

