Matt Fortuna talks college football on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The Big Ten media days made their visit to the Windy City this week to serve as a reminder that the college football season is indeed just around the corner.

Northwestern has some big goals in mind after a strong finish to the 2016 season and a number of skill position players coming back next year. Meanwhile Illinois continues to rebuild under second year head coach Lovie Smith with modest expectations at best.

Those were just two of the teams that Matt Fortuna discussed on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. Now with The Athletic as part of their new college football site called "The All-American," Fortuna discussed the rest of the Big Ten, Notre Dame and the national landscape for the 2017 season.

