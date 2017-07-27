White Sox trade reliever Dan Jennings to the Rays for prospect Casey Gillaspie

CHICAGO – In their days of trying to win in the moment and the future, there is one thing that will connect the eras: The Gillaspie family.

Third baseman Conor was part of the White Sox from 2013-2015 when the team was operating under the “win now” philosophy in which they were collecting major league players in hopes of a playoff run.

Two years later the White Sox reflect their new philosophy through another Gillaspie, this time 24-year old first baseman Casey. He’s headed to the team in exchange for big league reliever Dan Jennings in the latest move to build up the minor league system by general manager Rick Hahn.

Jennings is the second reliever traded in the last three days, with the White Sox sending Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers on Tuesday. In his third year with the White Sox, the left-hander was 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA, seven holds and 38 strikeouts in 2017.

Gillaspie was the first round pick of Tampa Bay in 2014 as the 20th overall selection and is the 74th overall prospect in the MLB according to Baseball America. This season in Triple-A Durham of the International League, he’s hitting .227 with nine homers and 44 RBIs and has a .259 overall average since starting in the Rays’ system back in 2014.