CHICAGO -- Five people were shot, at least one fatally, on a Chicago sidewalk on the South Side.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at 71st and Chappell in South Shore.

Someone pulled up in a tan mini-van and fired into the group.

Three of the injuries were non-life threatening, but two men were rushed to Northwestern Memorial in critical condition.

One of the men did not survive.

Police say all five victims are known gang members.

The shooter hasn't been caught.