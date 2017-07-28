Woman killed in shooting that also wounded 4-year-old and man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman has died and two others were wounded following a shooting on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon.

Police say a 19-year-old male, a 27-year-old female and a 4-year-old boy age were shot in the 5200 block of West Kamerling in the North Austin neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.

The man and the boy were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Relatives say she died at the hospital.

Relatives say the three victims were walking in the alley when two men walked up and fired shots. The men got into a silver vehicle and drove away.

