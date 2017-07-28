Firefighter injured in extra-alarm fire at factory on Chicago’s North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One firefighter was injured after a large fire gutted a factory on the city's North Side Friday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at Horizon Metals, located at 3925 N Pulaski, just north of the Kennedy Expressway.

The fire caused a propane tank to explode inside the factory.

Pics from @CFDMedia of the fire at factory bldg on Pulaski just north of the Kennedy. Roof collapsed. Crews staged at Pulaski/Irving pic.twitter.com/EerWK3fPMe — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 28, 2017

The roof of the factory collapsed. The Chicago Fire Department experienced hydrant issues and had to bring hoses through the house next door to get more water.

Our @JudyWangWGN says firefighters had to bring hoses through house next door to get more water on factory fire. (Pulaski s of Irving) pic.twitter.com/gv9tKrlwA0 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 28, 2017

One firefighter suffered a back injury and was transported to the hospital.

A WGN producer captured the fire with his cellphone while driving to work on the Kennedy Expressway

The fire has been struck, but the building is a total loss.

No word yet on a cause of the fire.

