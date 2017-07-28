Rough waters prompt swim ban at Chicago beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--People planning to go to Chicago's beaches over the next two days are urged to stay out of the water.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Warning.

It says high waves and strong rip currents could be life-threatening.

Swimming bans are in effect at several Chicago beaches, including North Avenue, Oak Street, Osterman, Fargo and MT Burroughs.

Swim advisories have been posted at Ohio Street, Montrose, Rainbow, North Shore, Humboldt and Lane.

The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.