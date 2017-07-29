Ferrari totaled just an hour after purchase

SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England — Owning a Ferrari is a life-long dream for those who like to put the pedal to the metal.

But that dream died very quickly for one Ferrari owner in England.

Just an hour after purchasing a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, the owner lost control of the car, causing it to go airborne and roll over into a field.

The car was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately the driver walked away from the crash with just some minor bruises and cuts.

The 430 Scuderia can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and has a reported top speed of 198 miles per hour.

South Yorkshire police say road conditions were wet and they don’t believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The original list price of the car was $288,000.