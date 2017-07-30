Chris Bleck talks baseball and Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the end of July and as three of Chicago's teams enter August, two have a similar storyline while another is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Those are the Cubs, who thanks to a second-half surge now are back on top of the NL Central after taking 2-of-3 against the Brewers.

Meanwhile the White Sox are looking to pull off a few more trades before the deadline to help them rebuild while the Bears start a similar process in Bourbonnais as Training Camp beings.

Chris Bleck of ESPN Radio 1000 discussed them all on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. Watch his segments in the video above or below.